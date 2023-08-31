Padres manager Bob Melvin said Suarez has dropped the appeal of his 10-game suspension and will begin serving it Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Major League Baseball handed Suarez the 10-game punishment last week for allegedly having a foreign substance on his arm as he prepared to make a relief appearance against the Marlins. He will be unavailable for a string of crucial series versus the Giants, Phillies and Astros.