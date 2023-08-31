Padres manager Bob Melvin said Suarez has dropped the appeal of his 10-game suspension and will begin serving it Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Major League Baseball handed Suarez the 10-game punishment last week for allegedly having a foreign substance on his arm as he prepared to make a relief appearance against the Marlins. He will be unavailable for a string of crucial series versus the Giants, Phillies and Astros.
More News
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Hit with suspension, will appeal•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Pitches scoreless frame in return•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Activated Thursday•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Could be activated Thursday•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Makes second rehab appearance•