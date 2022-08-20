Suarez could see save chances after manager Bob Melvin told Dennis Lin of The Athletic that the team will give Josh Hader "a little break" from the closer role.

Suarez lost a large chunk of the campaign to a knee injury, but he's been great since his return, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings. Following back-to-back scoreless, multi-strikeout appearances, Suarez is now down to a 2.67 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the season. He was a star closer in Japan before making the jump to MLB this year.