Suarez earned the save in Sunday's 5-3 win at Atlanta, pitching a clean inning with no strikeouts.

The right-handed closer succinctly wrapped the game on nine pitches, seven of which were strikes, to tally his NL-leading 17th save. After allowing five runs in a blown save May 14, Suarez has gotten back on track with four consecutive outings without allowing an earned run. Across 22 total innings, the 34-year-old has pitched to a 2.45 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB while going 16-for-18 on save opportunities.