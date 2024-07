Suarez allowed a walk during a scoreless inning of relief Thursday to pick up the save against the Rangers. He struck out one.

Suarez picked up the save for the second-consecutive day, giving him 22 in 23 opportunities on the season. Suarez has not allowed a run in 32 of his 35 appearances, posting an ERA of 1.02 with a 0.76 WHIP and 33 strikeouts over 35.1 innings.