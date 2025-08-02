Suarez allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

The Padres' bullpen got a massive boost with the addition of Mason Miller at Thursday's trade deadline, but it was still Suarez in the ninth inning -- and against the top of the Cardinals' order -- in Friday's game. Miller worked the eighth inning, allowing two hits in a scoreless frame. Manager Mike Shildt has plenty of high-leverage arms to work with, but it remains to be seen which reliever, if any, will get a clear-cut closer role. Suarez leads the majors with 31 saves and has a 3.35 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB across 45.2 innings this season, but he posted a 4.87 ERA over 20.1 innings in June and July combined, so his stability has potentially taken a hit. Nonetheless, it looks like Suarez is at least in the mix for some save chances over the last two months of 2025.