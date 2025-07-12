Suarez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

Suarez has pitched three of the last four days and is now on a five-inning scoreless streak that began July 4 versus the Rangers. The closer's heavy workload lately may lead to him not making an appearance Saturday even if a save situation arises, though the rest of the Padres' top high-leverage arms have also pitched on the same days as Suarez this week. Suarez is up to 28 saves in 31 chances while maintaining a 3.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB through 40.2 innings this season.