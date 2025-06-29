Padres' Robert Suarez: Converts 23rd save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez earned the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Reds, allowing two walks while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
Suarez returned from a two-game suspension and was immediately thrust into a save situation, working around two walks to secure the win. The 34-year-old has now delivered three straight scoreless outings and has converted all five of his save chances in June. He leads the majors with 23 saves, accompanied by a 3.41 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB across 34.1 innings this season.
