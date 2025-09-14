Suarez struck out three without allowing a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

One batter reached on an error, but Suarez was able to overcome that to log his 38th save of the year. The right-hander has posted an 11:1 K:BB over 8.1 innings in September, though he has allowed three runs, including two home runs in that span. Suarez is now at a 3.06 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 70:15 K:BB through 64.2 innings this season and remains firmly in control of the closer role for the Padres.