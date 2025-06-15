Suarez (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits and struck out one over one-third of an inning to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

Suarez was called upon to protect a four-run lead in the ninth inning, but he couldn't get the job done. He gave up three straight singles, then struck out Corbin Carroll before giving up an RBI single to Ketel Marte and a game-tying three-run triple to Gerlado Perdomo. Adrian Morejon allowed an inherited runner to score, and that was charged to Suarez, sending him to his first loss since his other five-run implosion of the year back on May 12 versus the Angels. Those account for two of the four appearances in which Suarez has been scored on. This outing inflated his ERA from 1.78 to 3.23. but he still has a sparkling 0.88 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 30.2 innings. He also has 21 saves in 23 chances, and as long as this kind of performance doesn't become the norm, Suarez's status as the Padres' closer is safe.