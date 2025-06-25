Padres' Robert Suarez: Earns 22nd save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.
Suarez has posted back-to-back scoreless outings after a stretch of three appearances in which he allowed seven runs over one inning. The 34-year-old also picked up his 22nd save of the year, though it was his first since June 8 versus the Brewers, in part due to his recent poor performance. He's at a 3.51 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB over 33.1 innings. Suarez is currently appealing a three-game suspension stemming from his plunking of Shohei Ohtani last week -- Suarez remains eligible to pitch while the appeal is active, but it's possible he'll drop it if he faces a heavy workload in the near future.
More News
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Appealing three-game suspension•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Crumbles in non-save situation•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Up to 21 saves•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Slams door for MLB-high 20th save•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Locks down 19th save•
-
Padres' Robert Suarez: Secures league-leading 18th save•