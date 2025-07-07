Suarez struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Suarez's outing was drama-free, a welcome sight after he had allowed three runs over his last 2.1 innings, which resulted in one blown save. He's been a little shaky since mid-June, but it hasn't cost him his closer role despite the talent present in the Padres' bullpen. Suarez is 25-for-28 in save chances while adding a 3.82 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB across 37.2 innings this season.