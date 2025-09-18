Suarez earned the save in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Mets, allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Tasked with protecting a three-run lead, Suarez worked around a leadoff single to Brett Baty and a two-out walk to Francisco Lindor, but he held firm to lock down the win for San Diego. The right-hander has been reliable in September, posting a 2.61 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 10.1 innings, converting four consecutive saves in that stretch. The 34-year-old is now just one save away from becoming the fifth Padres closer ever to reach the 40-save milestone, and he sits only one behind Carlos Estevez for the MLB lead.