Suarez picked up the save Wednesday against St. Louis, yielding one hit and two walks over 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Despite not being on his A-game from a control standpoint, Suarez protected the Padres' one-run lead to earn his third save in as many chances. With runners on first and second in the ninth, Suarez tightened up and punched out Alec Burleson and Victor Scott back-to-back to end the game. The 33-year-old hasn't given up more than one hit in a game this season, and his only run allowed came on a solo homer.