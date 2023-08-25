Suarez was suspended 10 games Friday for the alleged use of foreign substances on the mound during Wednesday's win over Miami, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Suarez will appeal the decision and remain active until the appeal is heard. The 32-year-old reliever was ejected prior to appearing in the eighth inning of Wednesday's contest after umpires determined his left arm was too sticky. Suarez has been adamant that what the umpires found was just sunscreen.