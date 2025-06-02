Suarez struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Suarez's scoreless streak is up to 5.1 innings, a span in which he's struck out six while allowing just three hits. Outside of a five-run disaster May 12 versus the Angels, Suarez has been nearly untouchable this season. He's maintained a 2.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB while converting 19 of 21 save chances over 25.1 innings. He's already over halfway to surpassing his total of 36 saves from last year.