Suarez struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Suarez went a week without an appearance, so he was fresh Wednesday. He needed just 14 pitches (10 strikes) to get the last four outs of this victory, which resulted in his 21st save in 22 chances this year. The Padres' closer has been dominant with a 1.05 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB over 34.1 innings.