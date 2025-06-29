Suarez (2-4) blew the save and took the loss in Sunday's 3-2 game at Cincinnati. He allowed two runs on four hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.

Things went awry off the bat for Suarez when Elly De La Cruz opened the ninth with an infield single. After Spencer Steer drove De La Cruz home on a single to knot the contest at 2-2, Will Benson eventually walked off the Padres by roping a single to right field with the bases loaded. This snaps a stretch of eight consecutive converted saves for Suarez that he achieved over 15 appearances. Across 34.2 total frames, Suarez has pitched to a 3.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB while going 23-for-26 on save chances.