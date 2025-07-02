Suarez recorded his 24th save of the season in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and striking out one in the ninth inning.

The Padres took a three-run lead into the ninth, giving Suarez the cushion to survive a few singles. The 34-year-old closer had hit a rough patch since mid-June, getting tagged for runs in five of his last eight appearances while stumbling to a 16.89 ERA, 3.56 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB over his last 5.1 innings, but he's only blown one of four save chances during that swoon. Jeremiah Estrada, Yuki Matsui and Adrian Morejon have all picked up saves as well since June 19, and Jason Adam would also likely be a factor in the ninth if manager Mike Shildt elects to shift Suarez into a lower-leverage role until he rights the ship.