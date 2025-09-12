Suarez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Rockies.

Suarez has allowed three runs over 7.1 innings in September, but this was his third clean appearance of the month. The Padres haven't generated a ton of save chances lately, which has led to Suarez slipping to second in the majors with 37 saves, two behind Kansas City's Carlos Estevez. Suarez is now at a 3.11 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 67:15 K:BB through 63.2 innings this season.