Suarez likely wasn't expecting to make an appearance with the Padres up 6-0 to open the ninth, but things changed quickly when Brice Turang launched a grand slam off Jhony Brito to bring Milwaukee back within two runs with two outs in the frame. However, the veteran reliever was able to put out the fire, retiring William Contreras on a groundout to end the game and secure his 19th save of the season. Suarez has not allowed any hits or walks over his last two appearances after blowing his only save of the year against the Phillies on June 18. In fact, he's only issued one walk over his last nine outings.