Suarez (0-1) allowed five runs on a hit and four walks while striking out one over one-third of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Angels.

Suarez had been one of the most dominant closers in the majors prior to this outing. He threw just 16 of 33 pitches for strikes in the laborious outing, which saw him strike out the leadoff batter before allowing a hit and four straight walks. That left the bases loaded, and Alek Jacob gave up a grand slam to Taylor Ward to complete the Padres' bullpen collapse. Even with a five-run meltdown on his line, Suarez still has a 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 18 innings this season. He's also 15-for-16 in save chances. His status as San Diego's closer won't be called into question after just one bad outing.