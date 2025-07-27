Suarez hit one batter and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning to earn a save against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Suarez needed 17 pitches (11 of which were strikes) to retire St. Louis, as he navigated around hitting Willson Contreras with one out. The righty reliever worked his seventh straight scoreless outing, and he's tallied six saves while posting an 8:0 K:BB over that span. Suarez's save Saturday was his 30th of the campaign, making him the first closer to reach that mark this season. He has an excellent chance of surpassing the career-high 36 saves he registered last year.