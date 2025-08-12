Suarez earned a save against the Giants on Monday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Suarez had a three-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth frame and mowed San Francisco down in order on 19 pitches. The All-Star closer blew his previous save chance Saturday against Boston but has been very effective overall this season with a league-leading 33 saves in 38 opportunities. Though San Diego acquired Mason Miller from the A's at the trade deadline, Suarez's closer role hasn't been imposed upon -- he has three saves since Miller (who pitched the eighth inning Monday) joined the team.