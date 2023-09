The Padres reinstated Suarez (suspension) from the restricted list Monday.

Suarez will rejoin the Padres for the start of their three-game series in Los Angeles that begins Monday after he completed a 10-game suspension for allegedly using a foreign substance during an Aug. 21 relief appearance. The setup man holds a 5.51 ERA and 13:5 K:BB over 16.1 innings for the Padres this season.