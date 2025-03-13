Suarez allowed four runs on five hits and one walk over one-third of an inning in a Cactus League contest against Colorado on Wednesday.

Suarez entered in the fourth inning and surrendered a single to five of the first six batters he faced to allow the Rockies to plate three runs. The right-hander walked the final batter of his outing to load the bases before being pulled. Suarez has given up eight runs over 3.2 frames across five appearances this spring while posting a 4:4 K:BB, and it's worth noting that Suarez struggled with a 5.24 ERA over the final two months of the regular season last year. However, he's almost certain to open this season as San Diego's closer, with Jason Adam and Jeremiah Estrada next in line should Suarez's struggles continue beyond the exhibition slate.