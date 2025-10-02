Suarez gave up one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings to pick up the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

A great catch in right field from Fernando Tatis allowed Suarez to record the final out of the eighth inning in just three pitches. The 34-year-old right-hander then came back out to handle the ninth and gave up a one-out single to Kyle Tucker before inducing a double play from Seiya Suzuki to end the game. Suarez led the National League with 40 saves during the regular season and figures to have a firm grip on the ninth inning as long as the Padres remain in the postseason.