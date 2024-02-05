Padres manager Mike Shildt mentioned Suarez and Yuki Matsui as possibilities but declined to name a closer when asked last week, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Shildt also brought up Wandy Peralta as a high-leverage option but, perhaps notably, did not bring up Woo-suk Go's name. The manager indicated that it's possible he could name a closer based on how things go in spring training but also hinted that it might be a committee based on the situation and who is available. While Suarez and Matsui appear to be the guys for fantasy managers to target if they're drafting early, it's a situation that lacks clarity at the moment.