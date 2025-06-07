Padres' Robert Suarez: Slams door for MLB-high 20th save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez picked up the save in Friday's 2-0 victory over Milwaukee, striking out one during a clean ninth inning.
Suarez turned in his ninth scoreless outing in a row, which is a promising sign after he yielded five runs the last time he allowed an earned run altogether back on May 12. The 34-year-old right-hander has been stellar overall in 2025, notching a 1.91 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB over 28.1 innings. Suarez has successfully converted 20 of his 22 save chances, and he also leads the major leagues in saves so far.
