Suarez (4-1) took a blown save and the loss in a 4-3 defeat to the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits in one-third of an inning.

Suarez coaxed a flyout from Trea Turner for the final out in the eighth inning before the right-hander surrendered four straight hits in the ninth, ultimately allowing two runs to take his first loss and blown save this season. Suarez had allowed just one run in his previous 27 innings coming into Tuesday. He still sports a stellar 1.21 ERA across 29.2 innings this year with a 0.81 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB while logging 17 saves.