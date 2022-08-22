Suarez earned a hold against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters in one inning of work.

When closer Josh Hader was demoted out of the role Saturday, some though Suarez could be first in line to soak up his save opportunities. That hasn't been the case so far, as Luis Garcia got a save Saturday and Nick Martinez notched one Sunday. Suarez was chosen to work the eighth inning in Sunday's contest, and he recorded his sixth straight scoreless appearance despite surrendering a pair of hits. There's still a chance Suarez could get an occasional closing chance while Hader tries to regain his form, but it's evident that he'll compete with others for such opportunities.