Suarez allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

The Padres didn't appear to be in need of their closer for much of this game, but Adrian Morejon created a disaster in the ninth inning, allowing two runs while failing to record an out. Suarez took over with the bases loaded and allowed one inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly before slamming the door to earn his 32nd save of the year. Suarez has earned both of the Padres' saves since the trade deadline, so it looks like he's still ahead of Mason Miller in the closer hierarchy. On the year, Suarez has maintained a 3.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB, and he's been charged with just two runs over 12 innings since the start of July.