Suarez earned the save after working a shutout ninth inning, allowing one hit while striking out one, during Monday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Suarez has anchored the bullpen with the best ERA in MLB all season long, and he needed just 10 pitches, nine of them strikes, to earn his league-leading 29th save of the season. The 34-year-old has rebounded from a tough month of June, in which he had a 7.84 ERA, with a July that has seen him allow one run in seven appearances. His season-long ERA is down to 3.46 and his strikeouts are up to 44 in 41.2 innings.