Lugo (5-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over the Marlins, allowing three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Only one Miami baserunner even reached scoring position while Lugo was on the mound. It's the right-hander's second straight quality start and fifth in his last seven outings, a stretch in which he's posted a 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB through 40.1 innings. Lugo will look to keep rolling in his next start, likely to come early next week in St. Louis.