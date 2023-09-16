Lugo (7-7) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win Friday over the Athletics.

This was his fifth quality start in his last six outings, the exception being his road start in Houston last Saturday. Lugo gave up multiple home runs for just the fourth time this year, but they were solo shots from Shea Langeliers and Brent Rooker. Lugo is now at a 3.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 126:31 K:BB through 131.2 innings over 24 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Rockies next week.