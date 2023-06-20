Padres manager Bob Melvin confirmed Monday that Lugo (calf) will return from the injured list Tuesday to start in San Francisco, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Lugo hasn't pitched in a game in over a month, so he'll likely be on some sort of a pitch count, though Melvin indicated that the hurler's limit has yet to be decided. The right-hander's return was foreshadowed when San Diego optioned Ryan Weathers -- who had been filling Lugo's spot in the rotation -- to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Lugo has posted a 4.10 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB over 41.2 innings across eight starts this season.