Lugo (8-7) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out seven over 8.2 shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Giants.

Lugo nearly had a shutout, but he put two runners on in the ninth and exited with 123 pitches (80 strikes). Josh Hader was able to secure the one-out save. It appears Lugo saved his best for last this year, with this being his best appearance and his fourth scoreless outing over his last eight starts. The right-hander is at a 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 140:36 K:BB through 146.1 innings over 26 starts overall. With just four games left on the Padres' schedule, it's possible this was Lugo's last start of 2023.