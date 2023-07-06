Lugo allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk over six innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday. He struck out six.

Lugo was sharp in the outing, throwing 62 of 99 pitches for a strike and racking up 18 whiffs. He departed in line for the win, but Nick Martinez gave up a solo homer in the seventh that removed Lugo as the pitcher of record. Nonetheless, Lugo continued his string of strong performance since returning from a five-week stay on the injured list June 20. Over four starts since his activation, the right-hander has posted a 2.05 ERA and a sterling 21:2 K:BB across 22 innings, though a lack of run support has kept him from notching any wins during that stretch.