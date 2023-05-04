Lugo (3-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over six innings in a 7-1 win over the Reds. He struck out five.

It was a solid bounce-back outing for Lugo after dropping his previous two outings. He held the Reds off the board until Spencer Steer's solo home run to lead off the sixth inning. Overall, Lugo has been solid in his first season with the Padres while transitioning out of the bullpen. He lowered his ERA to 3.21 with a 1.34 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB over six starts this season.