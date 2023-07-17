Lugo did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings against Philadelphia. He struck out five.

After logging quality starts in each of his last two appearances Lugo was unable to find a third, giving up five runs and failing to get out of the sixth inning. All of the damage against Lugo came late, as he held the Phillies scoreless until the fifth and retired 12 of his first 13 batters. in his final 1.1 innings of work, Lugo surrendered two solo homers, a pair of doubles and two singles as Philadelphia put up five runs and reclaimed the lead. Despite Sunday's rocky outing, Lugo has been a reliable starting option, owning a 3.78 ERA and a 64:13 K:BB through 13 starts (69.0 innings). He's tentatively lined up to make his next start during a three-game road series against the Tigers.