Lugo (6-7) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings.

Lugo surrendered just one long ball in the outing -- a third-inning solo shot by Yordan Alvarez -- but Houston racked up three doubles among their seven hits against him. Two of the two-baggers came in the fifth frame, resulting in three of the five runs the Astros piled on in that inning. Lugo had been on a roll coming into Saturday, allowing just two earned runs while posting a 23:6 K:BB over 24 frames covering his past four starts. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, tentatively slated to come in Oakland late next week.