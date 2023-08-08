Lugo (4-6) took the loss Monday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out two.

Lugo cruised through the first three innings and was spotted a large lead after his offense put up a five-spot in the third. However, the 33-year-old veteran was unable to make it out of the fourth, coughing up eight runs in the frame on six hits, including a Mookie Betts grand slam that delivered the knock-out blow. Lugo had been pitching well prior to Monday's outing, posting a 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:8 K:BB in 47.1 innings since returning from the injured list June 20. He will look to rebound in his next start, which is projected to come on the road against Arizona over the weekend.