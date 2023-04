Lugo (2-0) earned the win Sunday in Atlanta after he gave up one run on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Lugo labored with his command and threw 65 of 109 pitches for strikes, but he kept Atlanta off the board by scattering five singles. The 33-year-old served as a reliever for the Mets for most of the past five years, but he's off to a strong start in the Padres' rotation this season with a 1.38 ERA and 12:4 K:BB in 13 frames.