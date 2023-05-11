Lugo allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Wednesday.

Four of the five hits Lugo allowed went for extra bases, but he allowed just one baserunner over his final three frames to limit the damage. The Padres got him off the hook by tying the game in the eighth inning. He's posted quality starts in five of his seven starts this season, en route to a 3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB through 39.2 innings. Lugo's tentatively projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals early next week.