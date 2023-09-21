Lugo came away with a no-decision Wednesday in the Padres' 3-2 win over the Rockies, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander continued a strong run that has seen him deliver six quality starts in his last seven outings while posting a 2.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through 40.1 innings, but Lugo only escaped seeing his 7-7 record fall below .500 when the Padres took their first and only lead of the game in the seventh inning. San Diego has stubbornly refused to be eliminated from the NL wild-card race, winning seven straight games, so Lugo's final start of the season -- likely to come next week in San Francisco -- could carry additional drama if his team continues its desperation push through the weekend.