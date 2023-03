Lugo has a 1.46 ERA through 12.1 innings (four starts) this spring in the Cactus League.

Lugo is going to get a chance to operate as a normal-functioning starter this season in San Diego, and he would seem to have the goods to deliver meaningful fantasy production in that role. The 33-year-old right-hander worked exclusively in relief over his final two seasons with the Mets and posted a combined 3.56 ERA with 124 strikeouts across 111.1 innings.