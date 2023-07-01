Lugo did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one unearned run on five hits over six innings against Cincinnati. He struck out six and didn't record a walk.

Lugo was sharp through six innings and recorded his most strikeouts since April 21. It was arguably the right-hander's best outing of the year, but he still took a no-decision, as the Padres offense faltered versus Cincinnati. He's made three straight starts since being activated from the injured list in mid-May, and the results have been good, as he's posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB across 16 innings during that stretch. Lugo's next start is lined up for a home matchup against the Angels.