Lugo did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings in a 6-5 loss against St. Louis. He struck out six.

Lugo's 14-inning scoreless streak ended with a Nolan Gorman RBI single in the third inning, though the right-hander would deliver six strong innings to log his sixth quality start in his last eight outings. Overall, Lugo is 5-6 this season with a 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 113:26 K:BB across 21 starts (115.1 innings). He's currently in line for a home matchup with the Giants in his next outing.