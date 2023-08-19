Lugo allowed five hits and three walks while striking out nine over six shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Lugo had given up a combined 10 runs over his first 8.1 innings in August before his bounce-back effort Friday. This was his first scoreless outing of the season, and the first time he's given up one run or fewer since June 30. The right-hander is at a 3.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 103:24 K:BB through 103.1 innings over 19 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Marlins next week.