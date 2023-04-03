Lugo (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and zero walks over seven innings against the Rockies. He struck out seven.

Lugo allowed a solo home run to Ryan McMahon in the top of the seventh inning, but other than that, he was absolutely dominant across seven strong frames. In his first season with San Diego, the eighth-year veteran is back in a starting role for the first since 2020. Lugo's pitched over 100 innings just twice in his career (2017 and 2018), but he's never thrown more than 102 innings, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Padres limit him at times to keep him fresh for the second half of the campaign.