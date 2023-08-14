Lugo allowed two runs on six hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Lugo rebounded from giving up eight runs over 3.1 innings against the Dodgers in his last start, but it was still his fourth outing in a row without a win. The right-hander was also tagged for his eighth home run in his last six starts. He's at a 4.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 94:21 K:BB through 97.1 innings over 18 starts this season. He's projected for a rematch at home versus the Diamondbacks in his next outing.